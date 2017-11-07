IHIT News Conference LIVE
Air Date: Nov 07, 2017 6:30 PM ET
WATCH LIVE: Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit holds a news conference to address Monday's shooting in Abbotsford
Top News Headlines
- Blue Jays great Roy Halladay killed in plane crash
- How a social media sisterhood unleashed a storm of allegations against James Toback
- Prince Charles's private estate appears to triple offshore investment in just over a year
- Abbotsford, B.C., police officer killed in the line of duty identified
- Quebec's face-covering law heads for constitutional challenge
Must Watch
Pharmacare: Why doesn't universal health care include prescription drugs?
2:44
Universal health care usually includes prescription drugs -- but not in Canada.
-
In the ruins of Raqqa, the evil is in the details
Within days of ISIS fleeing the Syrian city of Raqqa, Senior Correspondent Adrienne Arsenault and cameraman Jean-François Bisson travel to Syria to see what ISIS left behind
-
Saying goodbye to Leonard Cohen
The official goodbye to Leonard Cohen was led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, kicking off a night full of musicians from around the world paying tribute to the Canadian music legend.
Don't Miss
-
Blue Jays great Roy Halladay killed in plane crash
-
How a social media sisterhood unleashed a storm of allegations against James Toback
-
PARADISE PAPERS
Trudeau's chief fundraiser linked to Cayman Islands tax scheme
-
Abbotsford, B.C., police officer killed in the line of duty identified
-
Quebec's face-covering law heads for constitutional challenge
-
PARADISE PAPERS
Apple stashed profits in new tax havens after Irish scheme drew scrutiny
-
British-Canadian couple fear son being tortured in Syria, plead for Canada's help securing release
-
CBC Investigates
Paul Martin's former company one of offshore firm's 'largest clients,' Paradise Papers show
-
Video
Torture rooms, booby traps and baby strollers: Adrienne Arsenault in the streets of ISIS's former capital
-
Drug costs rising fast in Canadian health-care spending, report finds
-
Laura Babcock murder trial: Officer who searched Dellen Millard's home testifies
-
Video
Stephen Willeford recalls confronting Texas shooter outside church
-
Texas church gunman once escaped from mental health centre: police report
-
The National Today: Bolshevik birthday, Trump in Asia - and where's Weinstein?
-
New Horizons
Hazy skies and glaciers found on Pluto