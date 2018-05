Audio

If you liked that, you'll love this: Vish Khanna

Columnist Vish Khanna on why if you liked "Sticky Fingers," Joe Hagan's biography of Rolling Stone magazine co-founder Jann Wenner, you'll love Christopher Ward's "Is This Live?," an oral history of MuchMusic.

Columnist Vish Khanna on why if you liked "Sticky Fingers," Joe Hagan's biography of Rolling Stone magazine co-founder Jann Wenner, you'll love Christopher Ward's "Is This Live?," an oral history of MuchMusic. 12:56

Popular Now Find more popular stories