If you liked that, you'll love this...: Vish Khanna

Air Date: Jan 01, 2018 12:00 AM ET

Columnist Vish Khanna on what makes Kliph Nesteroff's history of comedy, "The Comedians," the Canadian match for Marc Maron's "Waiting for the Punch."

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for December 22, 2017

The National for December 22, 2017

47:24

Don't Miss