If you liked that, you'll love this...: Victor Dwyer

Air Date: Jan 08, 2018 12:00 AM ET

Columnist Victor Dwyer on why Joy Kogawa's novel Obasan is the perfect Canadian companion to Anthony Doerr's All the Light We Cannot See.

