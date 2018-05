Audio

If you liked that, you'll love this: Patricia McCowan

Listener Patricia McCowan calls in with her pitch that if you liked Cheryl Strayed's "Wild," her memoir of a solo hike on the Pacific West Coast, you'll love Jill Frayne's "Starting Out in the Afternoon."

