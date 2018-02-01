If you liked that, you'll love this...: Donna Bailey Nurse

Air Date: Feb 05, 2018 12:00 AM ET

Columnist Donna Bailey Nurse on why "Soucouyant" by David Chariandy is a match for "The Mother" by Yvette Edwards.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

RCMP harassment claims spike in wake of #MeToo

RCMP harassment claims spike in wake of #MeToo

5:41

Don't Miss