If you liked that, you'll love this...: Angie Abdou

Air Date: Nov 20, 2017 12:00 AM ET

Columnist Angie Abdou on why Caroline Woodward's novel "Ellen in Pieces" is the perfect match for Elizabeth Strout's "Olive Kitteridge."

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National LIVE

The National LIVE

LIVE

Don't Miss