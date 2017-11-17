If you liked that, you'll love this...: Angie Abdou
Air Date: Nov 20, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Columnist Angie Abdou on why Caroline Woodward's novel "Ellen in Pieces" is the perfect match for Elizabeth Strout's "Olive Kitteridge."
