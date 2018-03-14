'I just vomited forth information:' Eddie Redmayne on meeting Stephen Hawking

Air Date: Mar 14, 2018 2:23 PM ET

'I just vomited forth information:' Eddie Redmayne on meeting Stephen Hawking1:06

At the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival, Redmayne recalled how nervous he was meeting The Theory of Everything subject Stephen Hawking and how the film's team knew they'd gained the acclaimed physicist's approval.

