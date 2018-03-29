Skip to Main Content
'I believe so passionately in Mark's book:' Jeanne Beker and Mark Sakamoto on Canada Reads

Canada Reads 2018 champion Sakamoto and his winning defender, Fashion TV icon Baker, on the emotional ride of CBC's battle of the books.
