Humans of the Arctic: the expedition that's discovering the true north

Air Date: Nov 07, 2017 12:00 AM ET

Meet someone, listen to their story, ask to be introduced to someone else, repeat — how Jennifer Kingsley's simple formula is transforming her perception of the Arctic.

