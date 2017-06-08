How Orange is the New Black mirrors reality

Air Date: Jun 07, 2017 4:40 PM ET

How Orange is the New Black mirrors reality3:27

The Netflix show’s stars reflect on how the world’s unrest is reflected in season five, out Friday.

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

Highlights from James Comey's testimony

Highlights from James Comey's testimony

1:34

Former FBI director explains why he believes he was fired and why he felt the need to document his conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump

Right Communications

Don't Miss