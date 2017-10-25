How accessible is downtown St. John's?
Air Date: Oct 25, 2017 12:00 PM ET
Wendy Reid Fairhurst, a registered designer, and Linda Wilansky, who uses a wheelchair, take a walk around a section of downtown to show what kind of changes could make it more accessible to everyone.
