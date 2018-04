Audio

Heather O'Neill, Katherena Vermette

- Heather O'Neill on Wisdom in Nonsense: Invaluable Lessons from My Father - Bedside Books: Tiffany Ayalik on Seven Fallen Feathers by Tanya Talaga - Dog-Eared: Michelle Alfano on Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy and Nick Mount on Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov - Katherena Vermette on The Pemmican Wars - Joanna Goodman on The Home for Unwanted Girls - If you liked that, you'll love this: Eva Crocker on Why Be Happy When You Could Be Normal? by Jeanette Winterson and Two-Man Tent by Robert Chafe

