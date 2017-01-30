Brazil's yellow fever outbreak now has more than 100 cases, authorities say, as Canadian public health officials advise people planning to travel to affected areas to seek medical advice first.

The bulk of cases are in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, where authorities had confirmed 97 cases as of Friday. Of those, 40 died.

The Health Department of Sao Paulo on Monday said it has now confirmed six cases of the disease, including four infections in Minas Gerais. All of the patients died. The state of Espirito Santo has also recorded one case.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said it is monitoring the outbreak in the regions of Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Bahia, Sao Paulo and suspect cases in the Federal District.

"If you plan to travel to these areas it is recommended that you discuss your plans with your health care provider," the agency said in its travel health notice for Brazil, in the section "Vaccines to consider."

"There is a risk of yellow fever in this country."

Yellow fever is a mosquito-borne disease that causes fever, body aches, vomiting and can cause jaundice, from which it gets its name.

Brazil has not seen such a large yellow fever outbreak since 2000.

There is a vaccine, which Brazilian authorities recommend for anyone living in areas considered at risk. The country does not require a yellow fever shot for entry.