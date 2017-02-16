Canadians wait longer for health care than people in many other countries, but are generally more satisfied with their experience once they are seen, according to a new report.

The Canadian Institute for Health Information's report released Thursday is titled "How Canada Compares," and based on results from the Commonwealth Fund's 2016 survey of adults in 11 countries.

"Canadians continue to report longer wait times for doctors, specialists and emergency department visits than their peers in other countries. However, once they do go get medical care, Canadians generally report positive experiences with their regular providers, as well as co-ordination of care between providers that is similar to or better than the international average," the authors said.

The other countries in the report are the United States, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, New Zealand, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Australia and France.

Less than half (43 per cent) of Canadians could get a same- or next-day appointment with their family doctors or at their regular place of care the last time they needed medical attention, researchers found. The highest were in New Zealand (76 per cent) and the Netherlands (77 per cent). The international average was 57 per cent.

The trend for same- or next-day appointments in Canada dropped from 42 per cent in 2010 to 38 per cent in 2013.

Canadians are also more frequent users of services such as emergency departments, drugs and doctors than in most other countries included. Low-income Canadians reported greater cost barriers to accessing care in general.

For instance, one in 10 Canadians didn't fill a prescription or skipped a dose because of cost, according to the report. About 58 per cent of Canadians reported using one or more prescription drugs, compared with the international average of 52 per cent.

About one in four people aged 18 and older in this country reported skipping a dental visit because of the cost compared with one in five elsewhere.

Just over a third, 34 per cent, of Canadians said they could get care on evenings or weekend without going to an emergency department. But after-hours was closer to the international average of 43 per cent in Ontario and Alberta.

More people in Canada replied "no" when asked aside from your regular doctor, is there a nurse other clinical staff who is regularly involved with your health care, such as to discuss test results. Doctor consultations per capita were 7.6 compared with the Commonwealth Fund average of 5.8.

Excellent quality of care

Canadians also reported the longest wait times for specialists, with 56 per cent waiting longer than four weeks to see a specialist, compared with the international average of 36 per cent.

Canada's health-care system scored better on meeting the needs of individual patients. This included saying their regular doctor knew their medical history, involved them in decisions and explained things in a way that's easy to understand.

What's more, 74 per cent of respondents in Canada rated the quality of care from their regular provider as excellent or very good, compared with the 11-country average of 65 per cent.

The Commonwealth Fund describes itself as a private U.S. foundation that aims to promote a high-functioning health-care system. The CIHI is an independent, non-profit organization that provides information on Canadians' health systems and the health of Canadians.