A restaurant worker smokes a cigarette in Boston, Massachusetts. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) aims to reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes while exploring measures to move smokers toward e-cigarettes, in a major regulatory shift announced on Friday that sent traditional cigarette company stocks plunging.

The move means FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has sided at least partially with e-cigarettes in the debate over whether they potentially hold some public health benefits, though he signalled an intention to curtail kid-friendly flavoured products.

E-cigarettes allow users to choose the nicotine strength of their product.

According to the Quit Smoking Community, a typical cigarette has about 18 milligrams of nicotine. In contrast, an e-cigarette can contain anywhere between zero milligrams and 42 milligrams of nicotine. It depends on user preference.

The FDA's official media release specifically mentions that the agency plans on developing product standards to "protect against known public health risks, such as electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) battery issues and concerns about children's exposure to liquid nicotine."

ENDS are devices like e-cigarettes and nicotine vaporizers.

"It's hard to overstate what this could mean for the companies affected: non-addictive levels of nicotine would likely mean a lot fewer smokers and of those people who do still light up, smoking a lot less," said Neil Wilson, a senior market analyst with ETX Capital in London, U.K.

"This is just the U.S. regulator acting, but we can easily see others, particularly in Europe, where regulatory pressures are already extremely high, following suit."

British American Tobacco shares fell as much as 11 per cent while Altria fell as much as 16 per cent.