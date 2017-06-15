Hundreds of travel bassinets are being recalled in Canada as they don't meet the requirements set out by federal regulations.

Bbluv is voluntarily recalling its Nido Mini 2-in-1 travel and play tent. The oval-shaped bassinet features a pop-up design, a padded green and grey mat, and netting to protect the child from bugs and UV rays.

The affected product has a model number of B0103 and a UPC of 628451387039.

"Health Canada's evaluation program has determined that these bassinets do not meet the requirements set out by the Cribs, Cradles and Bassinets Regulations in Canada," the agency said in a statement.

About 1,860 of the bassinets were sold in Canada at various retail stores and online, starting in March of last year.

The recall is the third this month involving bassinets:

Cymax recalled four different models of its Dream on Me bassinets earlier this week. About 24 of these bassinets were sold in Canada.

And Diono Canada recalled its Dreamliner travel bassinet, which comes in grey (model 71001) or teal (model 71002), last week. About 1,853 units of these were sold in Canada.

There were no reports of injury or other incidents with any of the affected models.

Health Canada says consumers should stop using the bassinets and reach out to the distributors if they have any questions or require additional information.

A new set of regulations for cribs, cradles and bassinets came into effect at the end of last year.