Children who had their tonsils taken out had fewer throat infections and missed fewer school days than those who didn't have the surgery for recurrent sore throats, according to new review of research.

Tonsillectomy in children is mainly done for recurrent inflammation of the tonsils and obstructive sleep apnea — short pauses in breathing during sleep that can lead to snoring and restless sleep.

Tonsillectomy was one of the top 10 most common inpatient surgeries in some provinces and territories in 2013-2014, according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information. About 14,000 of the surgeries are performed in Ontario alone every year.

Now researchers in the U.S. have done a systematic review on tonsillectomy versus watchful waiting.

In Tuesday's issue of the journal Pediatrics, Dr. Siva Chinnadurai of Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., and his team focused on studies that involved children with a three or more throat infections in the previous one to three years.

Overall, they found children who had tonsillectomy showed fewer clinician visits and fewer missed days of work or school in the year after surgery compared with children who did not receive surgery.

"Tonsillectomy can produce short-term reduction in throat infections compared with no surgery in children with three or more throat infections in the previous one to three years," the reviewers concluded.

But definitions of severity are somewhat arbitrary, the researchers said. Until the natural history of throat infections in childhood is better understood, it may be difficult to find consistency.

The long-term effects on growth, development of quality-of-life aren't clear in the literature, they said.

In a companion study, the same researchers looked at whether children with obstructive sleep-disordered breathing improved after tonsillectomy. They did find better sleep outcomes among those who had surgery.

The project was funded by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and the U.S. National Institutes of Health.