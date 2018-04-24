Traditional Medicinals Throat Coat Lemon Echinacea tea recalled for potential salmonella

Throat Coat lemon Echinacea herbal tea is under recall after an ingredient was found to contain salmonella, Health Canada says.

The department said Traditional Medicinals is voluntarily recalling the product after a company supplier found salmonella contamination in a tea ingredient, lemon myrtle leaf.

An infection may pose serious health risks, particularly for young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weak immune systems.

The recalled product was sold at stores across Canada and online, including Amazon Canada, Bulk Barn, Loblaws, London Drugs and Walmart, Health Canada said in a release.

The affected product is Traditional Medicinals Throat Coat Lemon Echinacea herbal tea (NPN 80028539) Lot #019, Expiry date February 2021.

It's promoted to relieve symptoms and shorten the duration of upper respiratory tract infections.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, nausea, abdominal cramps and vomiting. The symptoms can appear 12 to 72 hours after exposure and the illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Traditional Medicinals said a supplier of lemon myrtle leaf found salmonella contamination in a retained sample of the herb. No contamination has been found in the product and no illnesses have been reported, the company said.

The company said it notified retailers to remove this lot from their shelves.

"As well, we encourage you to discard this specific lot if you have it at home," Traditional Medicinals said on its website.

Consumers with questions or requesting a reimbursement can call the company at 1-800-543-4372.