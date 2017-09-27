Soliris treats two rare diseases where the body's immune system attacks and destroys red blood cells. In Canada, the drug costs about $700,000 per patient per year. (Kelly Crowe/CBC)

Canada's drug price watchdog has ordered Alexion Pharmaceuticals to lower the price of Soliris, one of the world's most expensive drugs.

In a decision released Wednesday, the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board ruled that the price of Soliris (eculizumab) is excessive.

The panel has also ordered Alexion to pay Ottawa back for overcharging Canadians for the drug. The amount of that excess revenue has not been disclosed. Soliris can cost more than half a million dollars per patient per year in Canada.

The drug treats two rare diseases where the body's immune system attacks and destroys red blood cells. In Canada, Soliris can cost about $700,000 per patient per year, depending on the weight of the patient.

In a statement to CBC News, Alexion said "we strongly disagree with the PMPRB panel's decision and we will be seeking immediate judicial review."