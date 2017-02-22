SodaStream Canada has recalled some one-litre bottles because consumers could be injured if the bottles rupture while the contents are being carbonated.

The recall was issued jointly by Health Canada, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission and SodaStream Canada Ltd.

"The bottles can burst under pressure, posing an injury hazard to the user or bystanders," the U.S. agency said.

SodaStream's system allows consumer to turn tap water into sparkling water using a carbonator and reusable plastic bottles.

SodaStream's recall applies to blue-tinted bottles, one-litre in size, marked dishwasher safe, with a blue plastic cap and bottom. (SodaStream)

About 59,000 bottles sold in the U.S. and Canada were affected by the recall. Of these, about 7,554 units were sold in Canada.

The affected products were sold from March 2016 to November 2016.

SodaStream said it had not received any reports of injuries related to the defective bottles that resulted from a manufacturing defect.

The company urges customers to return the bottles for a refund.

The recall applies to blue-tinted bottles, one-litre in size, marked dishwasher safe, with a blue plastic cap and bottom.

Only bottles marked with an expiration date of "4/2020" are included in the recall.

The UPC numbers are: