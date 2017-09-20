About a third of adults sleep fewer hours per night than recommended, and many report their shuteye is fitful at times, according to a Statistics Canada report released Wednesday.

Statistics Canada's Health Reports on duration and quality of sleep focuses on people 18 to 79 years old during a six-year period. It provides recent estimates of the duration and quality of sleep, and the percentage of Canadians surveyed who adhere to these sleep guidelines:

7 to 9 hours per night at 18 to 64.

7 to 8 hours per night at 65 or older.

Between the 2007 to 2013 study period, Canadians 18 to 64 averaged 7.12 hours of sleep per night.

About two-thirds reported the recommended seven to nine hours, and the other third reported less than 7 hours, with sleeping more than nine hours cited as being rare.

"Short sleep duration and poor sleep quality are prevalent among Canadian adults. About one-third sleep fewer hours per night than recommended for optimal physical and mental health.

"This group also experiences poor sleep quality more frequently than do those who sleep the recommended number of hours," the report's authors concluded.

The results suggested 43 per cent of men and 55 per cent of women in the18 to 64 age group reported trouble going to sleep or staying asleep "sometimes/most of the time/all of the time."

Lack of sleep (both duration and quality) are associated with obesity, Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, injuries, death from all causes, depression, irritability and reduced well-being, the researchers said.

The Statistics Canada study was based on 10,976 respondents from the Canadian Health Measures Survey, a nationally representative, cross-sectional survey.

In 2011, nearly six in 10 Canadians reported they wake up feeling tired, a poll commissioned for CBC News suggested. About 40 per cent of Canadians will exhaust themselves with a sleep disorder at some point in their lifetime, studies suggest.