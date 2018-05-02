Health Canada's prescription opioid warning stickers finalized

Health Canada is making warning stickers and patient handouts mandatory with all dispensed prescription opioids dispensed, and the final regulations were published Wednesday in Canada Gazette.

The bright yellow warning sticker will say the opioid medication can cause dependence, addiction and

overdose.

The stickers will be applied to each container that's given to the patient.

The handout will inform patients about:

The signs of opioid overdose.

Warnings such as not to share the medication.

Always store the medication safely out of reach of children.

It will also advise of other serious warnings and potential side-effects.

The mandatory warning sticker and the patient handout will be distributed starting in October.

Under the new regulations, pharmaceutical companies will need to develop and implement mandatory risk management plans to help describe, monitor, prevent and manage risks associated with the use of their opioid medications.

Health Canada says this is the first time the federal government is requiring a warning sticker and patient handout

with a medicine dispensed by a pharmacy.

Under Vanessa's Law, the federal government can require risk management plans.

Canadians are the second-highest users of opioids per capita in the world, after the U.S.