Naloxone nasal spray for opioid overdoses now free for eligible First Nations and Inuit, feds say

Naloxone nasal spray will now be covered for First Nations and Inuit, the federal government says.

Naloxone can be a life-saving tool to help someone suffering from a suspected opioid overdose. It temporarily reverses the effects of an overdose.

Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada announced on Thursday that the nasal spray will be eligible for coverage when prescribed or recommended by a pharmacist.

People may request the drug for their personal use or to protect a person who may be at risk.

The injectable form has been covered under the Department of Indigenous Services Canada's non-insured health benefits program since June 2016, the department said.

The benefits program provides coverage for certain drugs, dental care, vision care, medical supplies and equipment, mental health counselling and medical transportation for eligible First Nations and Inuit.

The spray was listed as of March 27.

A record number of Canadians died of opioid overdoses in 2017, federal and provincial figures suggest. From 2016's then-record 2,861 deaths, 2,923 victims were reported in just the first nine months of 2017.