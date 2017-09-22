Ontario will soon cover a combination HIV prevention pill that is now available in generic form, HIV advocates say.

The once-daily pill contains two anti-HIV drugs that reduce the risk of sexual transmission in HIV-negative individuals.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, originally cost about $1,000 a month as the brand name Truvada. The drug was first introduced to treat HIV.

Ontario's Health Ministry added the PrEP drug to its formulary of publicly covered drugs on Thursday, effective Sept. 28.

In 2016, Health Canada approved Truvada (emtricitabine 200mg/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300mg) in combination with safer sex practices to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV among adults at high risk of exposure to the virus.

Since then, generics costing a quarter as much have become available, said pharmacist Michael Fanous in Toronto.

"The generics are now at 450 per month and there are others entering the market at half that price," Fanous said.

Quebec's drug program covers PrEP for HIV treatment and prevention.

In British Columbia, discussions about the availability and accessibility of PrEP are underway.

In studies, use of the medication was associated with increased rates of nausea, vomiting and diarrhea and abdominal pain compared with a placebo. Kidney side-effects were also higher with the drug.

The medication does not protect against other sexually transmitted infections.