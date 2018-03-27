Two policy experts have presented Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor with options to modernize eight federally funded health organizations, including the recommendation to wind down the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer, Mental Health Commission of Canada and Canadian Centre for Substance Use and Addiction.

Dr. Pierre-Gerlier Forest and Dr. Danielle Martin explored the future role of organizations that provide national leadership on health-care priorities such as drugs and technology, mental health, cancer, substance use and addiction, electronic health records and patient safety.

The recommendation to phase out the substance abuse, cancer and mental health groups doesn't come because those issues have been dealt with, Martin said. These are critical areas where action is needed, she said, but the organizations need to be reorganized to meet their objectives.

The eight organizations under review are:

Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction.

Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH).

Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI).

Canadian Foundation for Healthcare Improvement.

Canada Health Infoway.

Canadian Patient Safety Institute.

Canadian Partnership Against Cancer.

Mental Health Commission of Canada

In the case of CIHI, Canada Health Infoway and CADTH, the policy experts recommended merging the organizations to modernize them.

Martin suggested less of a top-down approach for the organizations and moving toward a partnership network with strong bodies to intervene at the policy and regulatory levels.

The external experts weren't asked to cut costs, Martin said.

Their report comes on the heels of the federal government's announcement in this month's budget to establish the Advisory Council on the Implementation of National Pharmacare.

Last April, Dr. David Naylor's blue-ribbon panel into federal science called for $1.3 billion in new money and an overhaul of how research is overseen.