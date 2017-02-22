The federal government has approved the sale of ground beef that has been treated with radiant energy similar to X-rays.

Health Canada says irradiation can reduce levels of harmful bacteria such as E. coli and salmonella that could be in the meat.

It also says irradiation can extend the shelf life of food products by preventing premature spoilage.

Health Canada says irradiated ground beef products must be labelled as such.

The Canadian Cattlemen's Association has been asking Health Canada to approve ground beef irradiation since 1998.

The association says it will take time to provide the ground beef to consumers and supply will depend on demand.