Experimental Ebola vaccine to be used in Congo's outbreak, WHO head says

The World Health Organization has a green light from Congo to import and use an experimental Ebola vaccine in the country, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Monday.



"We have agreement, registration, plus import permit, everything formally agreed already," Tedros said. "All is ready now to really use it," he said, adding that the Congolese government deserved praise for its response to the outbreak.



The country reported 39 suspected, probable or confirmed cases of Ebola between April 4 and May 13, including 19 deaths, WHO said.





It said 393 people who identified as contacts of Ebola patients were being followed up. Information about the outbreak in Bikoro, Iboko and Wangata health zones in Equateur province was still limited, the WHO said in a statement.



At present the outbreak did not meet the criteria for declaring a "public health event of international concern," which would trigger the formation of an emergency WHO committee.