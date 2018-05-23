2 Ebola patients who escaped quarantine in Congo are found dead

Two of three Ebola patients who escaped quarantine in the Congo river port city of Mbandaka have died, the head of medical charity Doctors Without Borders's (Médecins Sans Frontières) mission in the city said Wednesday.

The third patient was found alive and is under observation by MSF and the World Health Organization, Henri Gray said.

Congo officials had said Tuesday that the death toll from hemorrhagic fever was 27, with three confirmed as having had the Ebola virus.

The outbreak is Congo's ninth since the disease made its first known appearance near the vast central African country's northern Ebola river in the 1970s. An Ebola epidemic killed more than 11,300 people in West Africa in 2013 to 2016.