Congo Ebola deaths rise to 26

Congo's health ministry says there is one new death from Ebola, bringing to 26 the number of deaths from the deadly outbreak in Equateur province in the country's northwest.

National emergency response fund now amounts to more than $4M

The Associated Press ·
A Congolese health worker records the medical data of passengers at the airport in Mbandaka on Saturday. (Kenny Katombe/Reuters)

In a statement the health ministry said four new cases have been confirmed as Ebola. A total of 46 cases of hemorrhagic fever have been reported in the region, including 21 confirmed cases of Ebola, 21 probable and four suspected.

Congo President Joseph Kabila chaired a cabinet meeting on Saturday about the Ebola situation in Equateur province.

The meeting decided to increase Congo's contribution to the emergency response which now amounts to more than $4 million.

The cabinet endorsed the decision to introduce free health care in the affected areas and to provide care to all Ebola victims and their relatives.

