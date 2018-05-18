Ebola outbreak in Congo not yet declared an emergency: WHO

The World Health Organization has not declared the Ebola virus outbreak in Congo a public health emergency.

The declaration of a "public health emergency of international concern" conveys that the outbreak is a priority to mobilize resources immediately to curtail further spread.

WHO's committee said there are strong reasons to believe the outbreak can be brought under control.

From April 4 to Thursday, the country had 45 cases, including three health-care personnel and 25 deaths.