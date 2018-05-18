Skip to Main Content
Ebola outbreak in Congo not yet declared an emergency: WHO

Conditions to declare the Ebola outbreak in Congo a public health emergency haven't been met, WHO says.
Thomson Reuters ·
A health-care worker wears virus protective gear at a treatment centre in Bikoro, Congo. (John Bompengo/Associated Press)

The World Health Organization has not declared the Ebola virus outbreak in Congo a public health emergency.

The declaration of a "public health emergency of international concern" conveys that the outbreak is a priority to mobilize resources immediately to curtail further spread.

WHO's committee said there are strong reasons to believe the outbreak can be brought under control. 

From April 4 to Thursday, the country had 45 cases, including three health-care personnel and 25 deaths.

With files from Reuters

