Skip to Main Content
Congo confirms two Ebola cases, 10 more cases suspected

Notifications

Congo confirms two Ebola cases, 10 more cases suspected

Congo's health ministry has confirmed two cases of Ebola in the country's northwest.

It is the ninth time Ebola has been recorded in the country

Thomson Reuters ·
A health worker cleans equipment at an Ebola quarantine unit on June 11, 2017 in Muma, Congo, after a case of Ebola was confirmed in the village. The government declared a new outbreak of Ebola virus disease in Bikoro in Equateur Province today, WHO says. (John Wessels/AFP/Getty)

Congo has confirmed two cases of Ebola in the northwestern town of Bikoro and at least 10 more cases are suspected, the head of the national institute for biological research, Jean Jack Muyembe, said on Tuesday.
 
A source at the ministry of health also said two cases had been confirmed and added that there would be an official announcement about it later in the day.
 
It is the ninth time Ebola has been recorded in the DRC, whose eastern Ebola river gave the deadly virus its name when it was discovered there in the 1970s.
 
The latest incidence of the disease comes less than a year after the central African country's last outbreak, in which eight people were infected of whom four died.
 
Ebola is believed to be spread over long distances by bats, which can host the virus without dying, as it infects other animals it shares trees with such as monkeys. It often spreads to humans via infected bushmeat.

Congo's vast, remote geography gives it an advantage, as outbreaks are often localized and relatively easy to isolate.
 
In West Africa, an Ebola outbreak that ended two years ago killed more than 11,300 people and infected some 28,600 as it rolled through Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia before finally being contained.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

External Links

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us