Super juicer vs. Paleo warrior? Complete cleanse or microbiome boost? Picking an approach to shed weight can be a tricky task, and the weight loss market is filled with fads that simply won't work, says weight management expert Dr. Sean Wharton.

Many of the weight loss techniques on the market today may help people lose weight in the short term, Wharton said in a Q&A with CBC News. But some of them, he notes, may cause people to regain weight rapidly when dieting stops. Behavioural modification is the best approach for many people, Wharton says.

"Continue with the lifestyle options, never ever stop," he says, adding that small changes such as logging meals in a food diary, watching sugar intake and taking the time to plan meals will help many people. Other people with chronic obesity and related health problems may need to try a different approach such a surgery or medication.

Statistics Canada reported that 40 per cent of men and 27.5 per cent of women were overweight in 2014. The demand for diet aids is huge, according to market research firm Euromonitor, which found weight management and well-being products in Canada are valued around $396 million a year.

Here are some of the questions our readers asked of Wharton.

Does juicing actually work?

Juicing might be a good idea for elite athletes, but for the average consumer trying to lose weight, it may not be ideal, Wharton says. Many people tend to add fruit and yogurt to their beverages, causing the calorie count to spike.

"If you're Michael Phelps and you need a lot of calories because you're going to swim and expend a lot of calories then you should juice as often as you can," he says. "But if you're trying to decrease weight and keep the calories down then juicing may be a little bit of a challenge unless you're really, really good at it."

Is morning really the best time to exercise?

It's not necessarily true that early birds get the best workouts, says Wharton. Any time of the day you can squeeze in some exercise is a good time.

"Be active and be happy," he says.

Are cleanses a good way to trigger weight loss?

Dieters trying to detox their systems with a cleanse might be better to try a simpler approach, Wharton says.

"Good intestinal health is eating food properly. Eating fibre and eating broccoli and eating cauliflower and taking care of yourself," he says. "Cleansing your bowels — in no way, shape or form does it make any sense."

People who try a cleanse may experience weight loss, he says, but it will be temporary.

Are products that replace good gut bacteria helpful?

Probably not, Wharton says, unless you're eating it by the barrel. Be wary of products claiming to replace your good gut bacteria, he says.

"The amount of bacteria that you'd have to take in in these yogurt drinks or over-the-counter products that have been promoted recently —you would have to have barrels of it every day to be able to have the effect that is actually necessary," Wharton says.

Is garcinia actually a weight loss miracle?

Garcinia, an extract culled from tamarind trees, is being touted as a weight loss supplement, but Wharton urges caution. He says a 1998 randomized controlled trial involving garcinia showed that it is no more effective than a simple placebo.

"Stop buying it," he says.

Is the paleo diet sustainable?

The paleo diet is limited to foods that were consumed by paleolithic humans. For example, paleo dieters may eat fruits and berries and meat but avoid breads and pasta. Wharton says it is effective because people on the diet are usually consuming fewer calories. But Wharton cautions that it's difficult to maintain the diet.

"It's hard to stay on over a long period of time because we're surrounded by all of these commercially based foods," he said. "So we have to have a realistic viewpoint of it."