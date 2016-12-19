"The impact of these advertisements is one factor that continues to result in the use of bumper pads and stuffed animals in children's cribs," said senior study author Dr. Bradley Troxler of the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) has become much less common in recent decades as doctors have urged parents to put infants to sleep on their backs without pillows or other soft bedding and toys that could pose a suffocation risk. But it still remains a leading cause of infant mortality.
Despite the dramatic decline in death from SIDS since 1992, when the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) announced that babies should be placed on their backs to sleep, many parents still fail to consistently follow safe sleep practices.
For the current study, researchers analyzed 1,758 magazine ads from 1992, 2010 and 2015.
There have been some improvements.
The most common safety problem in the ads was showing crib bumpers, which appeared in 70 per cent of unsafe sleep environments depicted, the study found.
Not all products on sale are safe
Still, the findings suggest that either child safety advocates are not effectively educating advertisers and manufacturers, or advertisers and manufacturers are prioritizing money over the safety of infants, Dr. Jeffrey Colvin, a pediatrician at Children's Mercy Kansas City who wasn't involved in the study, said by email.
"Unfortunately, this is not true," Ball, who wasn't involved in the study, said by email.
"This study reconfirms that health care providers need to continue to educate families consistently about infant sleep safety," Goodstein said by email. "It is the one area in which we can truly reduce the risk of SIDS and other sleep-related deaths."
