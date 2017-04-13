Canada's food regulator has found traces of a controversial pesticide in nearly one-third of food products — and residue levels above the acceptable limits in about four per cent of grain products.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency published its report on glyphosate testing on its website this week.

Government and scientific agencies in Canada, the U.S. and Europe consider glyphosate safe for humans at certain levels, but there is a large contingent of scientists and environmentalists around the world who are skeptical.

The CFIA tested 3,188 food products for glyphosate residue and compared the results to Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) set by Health Canada.

482 samples of fresh and processed fruits and vegetables.

2,497 samples of grains (barley, buckwheat, and quinoa), beverages, bean, pea, lentil, chickpea and soy products.

209 retail samples of infant foods.

Glysophate was detected in:

36.6 per cent of grain products, with 3.9 per cent of samples showing levels higher than the MRL.

47.4 per cent of pea, bean and lentil products, with 0.6 per cent of samples showing levels higher than the MRL.

29.7 per cent of products overall had glysophate residue detected at some level.

(Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

The report did not identify the brand names of the food items tested or which ones were found to have glyphosate levels above the MRL.

"In those reports we don't usually publish the brand names because we're looking at overall compliance of the system," Aline Dmitri Deputy, CFIA deputy chief food safety officer, told CBC News Thursday. "If one of the samples had been found to be positive, noncompliant and a health and safety risk, we would indicate that in the report."

She said if an item was identified for recall, the brand would be named.

Dmitri said that overall, 98.7 of the samples were found to be compliant with the MRLs set for them. Of the remaining 1.3, Health Canada determined that none posed a health and safety risk.

Dmitri said noncompliance can seem to be above the maximum level "on paper" because not all products have MRLs established for them and are therefore tested against a very low default MRL. The grains category, she said, doesn't have as many specific MRLs as other categories.

Most widely used weed killer in Canada

Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Roundup — the most widely used weed killer in the world — and is by far the most widely sold pesticide ingredient in Canada, according to Health Canada's Pest Management Regulatory Agency, which said in a report obtained by CBC News that more than 25 million kilograms of it were sold in 2014 (the most recent year for which data is available).

Glyphosate is sprayed on crops, forest undergrowth and household lawns and gardens.

Health Canada considers it safe.

"The health effects noted in animals occur at doses more than 100 times higher (and often much higher) than levels to which humans are normally exposed when glyphosate products are used according to label directions," the agency says on its website.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the European Food Safety Authority both agree.

Some of the controversy over glyphosate comes from a March 2015 report by the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer, which deemed the chemical to be "probably carcinogenic to humans."

The WHO reversed its position in May 2016, but the American Cancer Society still has it on a list of "probable carcinogens."

The Canadian Cancer Society states it is against the use of cancer-causing pesticides for cosmetic purposes like lawns but does not name any brands or ingredients specifically.

'Disturbances of biological function'

Dr. Warren Bell, a family physician from British Columbia and founding president of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment, said he is concerned about the long-term health effects of exposure to low levels of glyphosate.

"Glyphosate residues have been found in California wine, in menstrual pads, in German beer, in the urine of 99.6 per cent of Germans tested," he told CBC Nova Scotia last year.

Once glyphosate is in a person's body, he said, there is evidence to suggest it could mimic a naturally occurring amino acid, called glycine, and prevent proteins in the body from working properly.

"It opens up the potential for a vast array of disturbances of biological function," he said.

Bell said he's also concerned about evidence that suggests glyphosate can create antibiotic resistance in humans, and that it makes metals more biologically available, which can cause negative health effects.