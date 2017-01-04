"You wanna sit?" asks Smokey's owner.

Smokey gives her a high-five instead. He gets a treat for his feat.

Smokey is a rescue dog. His owners, Monica Young and Will Conlon, got him more than six years ago, and the tan-coloured husky-shepherd cross is now a beloved member of the family.

So, when Smokey was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, an aggressive bone cancer, Young and Conlon were crushed.

"He'd been experiencing some arm pain for a while, and we weren't sure what it was," said Conlon. "We'd done X-rays and nothing had been found, so we took him to see a specialist, and they found a bone tumour in his elbow."

Clinical trial for experimental treatment

Because osteosarcoma can spread to other parts of the body quickly, Smokey's right front limb was amputated. But the loss hasn't slowed him down.

On a recent visit to the Ontario Veterinary College in Guelph, Ont., Smokey hobbled enthusiastically toward a familiar face.

Dr. Paul Woods checks Smokey's heart rate during a routine check up. Smokey has bone cancer and is part of a clinical trial testing new treatment to prevent his cancer from coming back. (Kas Roussy/CBC)

"Hey Smoke, good to see you again," said Dr. Paul Woods.

Woods is a veterinary medical oncologist at the college. Smokey is one of his regular patients, selected to be part of an experimental treatment called rapamycin, a drug that may improve the quality of life for dogs — and for people, too.

The Ontario Veterinary College is the only Canadian establishment taking part in the clinical trial, along with 20 American institutions with the U.S. National Cancer Institute's Comparative Oncology Trials Consortium.

A total of 160 dogs, about 20 in Guelph, are taking part in the trial.

'We're looking at new ways to say safely, can we delay or, even better, prevent the sarcoma from coming back.' - Paul Woods, veterinary oncologist

Smokey's cancer is similar to the one that killed Terry Fox in 1981. It's common in dogs and common in young adults. It progresses the same way, too.

"Unfortunately … bone cancer comes back pretty fast," says Woods. "So, what we do is start a regimen of chemotherapy to delay how long before that cancer comes back."

Smokey received his fourth and final round of chemotherapy in mid-December at the veterinary college.

Technicians at the Ontario Veterinary College keep Smokey calm while he gets a chemotherapy treatment. (Kas Roussy/CBC)

"Good boy," said one of the technicians as she administered the injection. Another technician was gently holding Smokey down while yet another stroked his head.

In the new year, Smokey is scheduled to start the rapamycin medication.

Rapamycin isn't a new drug. Its been used for decades to prevent organ transplant rejection. But in this trial, it's being used as a kind of cancer inhibitor by trying to cut off the blood supply to tumours and, in the process, stop the cancer from spreading.

"We're looking at new ways to say safely, can we delay, or even better, prevent the sarcoma from coming back," said Woods.

"If we can find a better way to treat [it], that will help similar dogs in the future, but it may also help kids who come back with osteosarcoma as well."

College also treating breast cancer in cats

Man's best friend isn't the only pet helping in cancer research at the Ontario Veterinary College.

Researchers are treating breast cancer in cats.

Researchers at the college are using new vaccines designed to boost the immune system and kill tumour cells in cats with breast cancer. (Ontario Veterinary College)

They're using new vaccines designed to boost the cat's immune system and kill tumour cells at the same time.

By finding ways to help cats with breast cancer live longer, researchers hope they can lead the way to better treatments for people with the same disease.

Woods said results from the clinical trial involving Smokey are probably a couple of years away.

But already, the dog's owners say it's a win-win.

"We're just extremely excited that he can contribute to research and also benefit from that as well," said Young.

"We're very happy for Smokey to be contributing to a good cause that way," added Conlon.