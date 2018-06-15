California moves to declare coffee safe from cancer risk
Proposal would counter recent court ruling requiring warning labels
California health officials are proposing a regulation change that would declare coffee does not present a significant cancer risk.
The proposal announced Friday would counter a recent state court ruling that found coffee should carry warning labels because of a carcinogen found in every cup of brew.
The Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment says that a review of more than 1,000 studies published this week by the World Health Organization found inadequate evidence that coffee causes cancer.
If the regulation is adopted, it would be a huge win for the coffee industry, which faced potentially massive civil penalties after losing a lawsuit over the issue.
A nonprofit group successfully sued Starbucks and other roasters and retailers to require warnings on coffee because of a cancer-causing chemical produced in the roasting process.
