Women who've survived breast cancer can reduce their risk of recurrence by avoiding weight gain and getting consistent exercise, a new Canadian review suggests.

The researchers reviewed 67 published research articles or reviews focused on lifestyle factors, such as exercise, weight, diet and smoking, to weigh how patients with breast cancer can improve their prognosis.

"Of all lifestyle factors, physical activity has the most robust effect on breast cancer outcomes," Dr. Ellen Warner of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, and her co-author Julia Hamer write in Monday's issue of the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

"Following the recommended 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week, along with two to three weekly sessions of strength training, can help reduce the risk of breast cancer recurrence and mortality."

While weight gain during or after breast cancer treatment is linked to deaths related to the disease, Warner and Hamer said there are good reasons to discourage even moderate weight gain, considering its harmful effects on mood and body image.

They said it's common for patients to reduce their level of physical activity after a breast cancer diagnosis, but health care professionals such as onocologists can promote and encourage their patients to work out.

And quit smoking

In previous studies, researchers have speculated that physical activity may lower breast cancer mortality by lowering hormone levels or by acting on non-hormone pathways, such as weight control.

Quitting smoking is also encouraged. Even though it's unclear if butting out affects recurrence of breast cancer, the risk of death from smoking-related health issues is a strong reason to quit, the reviewers said.

Other key points included:

All patients with breast cancer (except those with an abnormally low body mass index before diagnosis) should avoid weight gain. It's unclear whether weight loss improves prognosis.

Soy consumption is not harmful.

No specific type of diet has been shown to reduce the risk of breast cancer recurrence.

Limiting alcohol consumption to one or fewer alcoholic drinks per day may help reduce the risk of a second breast cancer.

The reviewers called a cancer diagnosis a "teachable moment" when patients are more receptive to healthy lifestyle changes that will improve their overall health.

Improving lifestyle can also offer a psychological boost, they said, by empowering patients. "The feeling of loss of control is one of the biggest challenges of a cancer diagnosis."

But they don't want patients to feel that inadequate lifestyle changes have led to recurrence since some breast cancers are so aggressive in nature.