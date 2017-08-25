Health Canada is warning the public about the suffocation risk associated with baby nests — small, portable beds with soft, padded sides.

Also called baby pods, they are often advertised as multi-functional products that can be used as a sleep surface, a changing mat or a tummy time mat. Some baby nests are also promoted as being suitable for bed sharing, which involves placing the product in the caregiver's bed.

Health Canada says a baby nest's soft, padded sides pose a suffocation risk.

It says babies should never be left unattended in baby nests, nor should the nests be placed inside another product, such as a crib, a cradle, a bassinet or a playpen.

It also says babies should never be placed on soft and uneven surfaces, such as standard beds, water beds, air mattresses, couches, futons or armchairs, all of which further increase the suffocation risk.

Health Canada says the safest place for a baby to sleep is on their back, alone in a crib, a cradle or a bassinet that meets current Canadian regulations.