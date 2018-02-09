One lot of Alysena 28 birth control pills is being recalled after complaints about chipped pink pills, the distributor says.

Health Canada said Friday it is advising people of Apotex's voluntary recall of Alysena 28, a prescription drug used to prevent pregnancy.

The pills are sold in sealed blister packages containing 21 active pink pills and 7 inactive white pills.

"Active pills that are chipped may contain less of the active drug ingredients, which may reduce Alysena's effectiveness in preventing pregnancy," Health Canada said in a statement.

The affected lot is Alysena 28 (DIN 02387875), lot LF10133A, expiry date 10/2019.

Consumers are advised to:

Do not consume a pill if it looks unusual (for example, it is chipped, has jagged edges or is broken). Examine both sides of each pill thoroughly before taking it. It may not be immediately obvious from looking at the blister package that there is a problem with the pills, since the underside of the pill cannot be seen while in the blister pack.

If you have a package with an unusual-looking pill, return it to your pharmacy for a replacement package.

Do not stop taking your birth control pills as this may result in pregnancy. Talk to a health care professional if you have questions or concerns about your birth control product, including about missed doses and alternatives.

Report adverse events or complaints regarding health products to Health Canada by calling toll-free at 1‑866‑234‑2345, or by reporting online, by mail or by fax.

Health Canada said it will monitor the company's recall and work with the company to determine the scope and cause of the issue.