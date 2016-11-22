Health Topstories
-
Weekend warriors' exercise called good enough to prevent early deaths
Weekend warriors who catch up on a week's worth of exercise in one or two days may have a reduced risk of premature death compared with those who are inactive, a new study suggests. More read comments
-
Blog Flu season - get the shot!
A rough flu season is well under way. Dr Brian Goldman tells you what you need to know. More read comments audio
-
Exercise: An antidote for behavioural issues in students?
Children with serious behavioural disorders might fare better at school if they get some exercise during the day, a new study suggests. More video
- Go Public 'They made me sick': B.C. woman who contracted hepatitis C through tainted blood denied costly possible cure video
- Toronto prepares for potential epidemic of fentanyl overdoses video
- Second Opinion How the media almost missed your newest organ and questions about drug prices
- Supervised injection sites in Toronto will save lives, says Ontario's health minister
Featured Health
-
Bone tumour
Cancer treatment for pooch could help people, too
Rescue dog Smokey's cancer treatment could point way to helping humans, researchers say
-
Weight loss
Why willpower isn't enough to keep the pounds off
You may think that fighting fat is simply a question of self-discipline — but it's largely about biology
-
Stroke
New emergency brain procedure saving stroke patients
Doctors able to pull clot from brain of patients while they're having a stroke
-
Dr. Brian Goldman
See the doctor & go shopping all under one roof
-
Analysis
Sugar's on the food label, but you'll have to guess how much has been 'added'
Lobbying by food industry means Canada food labels won't list 'added sugar'
-
Failure to rescue
Software helps save lives by alerting doctors to crisis before a 'Code Blue' is called
Hamilton hospital uses digital early warning system to assess patients' vital signs and summon rapid help
-
SKIN-TO-SKIN CARE
Kangaroo care for preemies shows profound power of touch
It makes sense how mother or father's touch has profound effects lasting into adulthood, pediatrician says
-
Analysis
The patent trap? Open science advocates want CRISPR technology to be free
Should a U.S. university be allowed to privatize gene-editing technology?
Don't Miss
-
Ingenuity
Engineering with a heart: Students impress by helping wheelchair users do laundry
-
Analysis
The year of the fentanyl crisis: How we got here
-
Second Opinion
A few of our favourite health stories from 2016
-
Blood and plasma
Canadian Blood Services says paid plasma clinics are harming voluntary donations
-
Cancer
First Nations adult cancer survival shows major gap
-
Discipline
3 common timeout mistakes by parents and how to do it better
-
'3-parent baby'
Human embryo repair experiment swaps out faulty mitochondrial DNA
-
Indigenous health
Canada 'falls short' in treating First Nations patients, says country's 1st female Indigenous surgeon
-
Analysis
Fraser Institute's wait-time survey: Does it still count if most doctors ignored it?
-
Video
How the powerful opioid fentanyl kills
-
Down syndrome
People with Down syndrome answer uncomfortable questions
-
Brain tumour
New laser method could help neurosurgeons get at hard-to-reach tumours
-
Stoicism
Indigenous children, stoic about their pain, are drawn out with art
-
First Nations deaths
One father's quest for answers: 'My son did not die in vain'
-
INTERACTIVE
Was removing one-third of this man's brain right thing to do?
