Health Topstories

New research may offer hope for post-traumatic stress treatment
Post-traumatic stress disorder can be a debilitating condition. It's estimated that it affects nearly one in 10 Canadian veterans who served in Afghanistan. Now, there's promising research that could lead to the treatment of PTSD. More
Children under 5 choking on grapes, candies, hot dogs, researchers warn
Children under five years old are at risk of choking on grapes and similarly shaped foods, and parents should cut them in half or quarters, Scottish doctors say. More read comments
AS IT HAPPENS Signs of dementia, Parkinson's revealed in the brushstrokes of famous painters, study says
Clues left in the brushstrokes. A team of researchers has pored over 2,000 paintings of artists, and spotted what they believe to be hints of dementia and Parkinson's years before the artists were diagnosed with the diseases. More read comments
- Ontario jail giving naloxone to inmates upon release read comments
- How many calories in that fast-food meal? Ontario menu labelling legislation takes effect Jan. 1 read comments video
- Did Debbie Reynolds die of broken-heart syndrome?
- Premier Stephen McNeil wanted Atlantic deal on health-care funding
Weight loss
Why willpower isn't enough to keep the pounds off
You may think that fighting fat is simply a question of self-discipline — but it's largely about biology
Stroke
New emergency brain procedure saving stroke patients
Doctors able to pull clot from brain of patients while they're having a stroke
Dr. Brian Goldman
See the doctor & go shopping all under one roof
Analysis
Sugar's on the food label, but you'll have to guess how much has been 'added'
Lobbying by food industry means Canada food labels won't list 'added sugar'
Failure to rescue
Software helps save lives by alerting doctors to crisis before a 'Code Blue' is called
Hamilton hospital uses digital early warning system to assess patients' vital signs and summon rapid help
SKIN-TO-SKIN CARE
Kangaroo care for preemies shows profound power of touch
It makes sense how mother or father's touch has profound effects lasting into adulthood, pediatrician says
Analysis
The patent trap? Open science advocates want CRISPR technology to be free
Should a U.S. university be allowed to privatize gene-editing technology?
Mental health
Medical students face 'alarmingly high' rate of depression, study finds
JAMA study found more than one-quarter of medical students are depressed and 11% have suicidal thoughts
Ingenuity
Engineering with a heart: Students impress by helping wheelchair users do laundry
Analysis
The year of the fentanyl crisis: How we got here
Second Opinion
A few of our favourite health stories from 2016
Blood and plasma
Canadian Blood Services says paid plasma clinics are harming voluntary donations
Cancer
First Nations adult cancer survival shows major gap
Discipline
3 common timeout mistakes by parents and how to do it better
'3-parent baby'
Human embryo repair experiment swaps out faulty mitochondrial DNA
Indigenous health
Canada 'falls short' in treating First Nations patients, says country's 1st female Indigenous surgeon
Analysis
Fraser Institute's wait-time survey: Does it still count if most doctors ignored it?
Video
How the powerful opioid fentanyl kills
Down syndrome
People with Down syndrome answer uncomfortable questions
Brain tumour
New laser method could help neurosurgeons get at hard-to-reach tumours
Stoicism
Indigenous children, stoic about their pain, are drawn out with art
First Nations deaths
One father's quest for answers: 'My son did not die in vain'
INTERACTIVE
Was removing one-third of this man's brain right thing to do?
