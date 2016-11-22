Health Topstories
Texting to 911 still not available to all deaf Canadians
A special committee wants to make it easier for deaf, hard of hearing and speech impaired (DHHSI) Canadians to access 911 services by text during an emergency. More
Kids born to opioid-addicted moms seem to fare poorly in school
Children exposed to addictive drugs in the womb may be more likely to perform poorly in school, Australian researchers report. More
Would an HIV-positive woman get charged if she was raped? Advocates ask
There is a question that Saara Greene says comes up early when she speaks with HIV-positive women: "Would I get charged if I was raped?" More
- Second Opinion A health care fix and tough times for vaccine proponents
- 'It's still a nightmare': The case of jurors released with PTSD and little or no help after verdict
- FIFTH ESTATE Health minister vows to save Canadians 'billions' on drug prices
- Superbug resistant to all antibiotics killed Nevada woman, doctors say read comments video
Featured Health
-
Food
Added sugar often found in Canadian products marketed as 'healthy,' researchers find
Why 'you really need to be a detective' when reading food labels
Work outs
Weekend warriors' exercise called good enough to prevent early deaths
As little as 1 moderate session a week enough to reduce all-cause, cardiovascular disease and cancer mortality
Bone tumour
Cancer treatment for pooch could help people, too
Rescue dog Smokey's cancer treatment could point way to helping humans, researchers say
Weight loss
Why willpower isn't enough to keep the pounds off
You may think that fighting fat is simply a question of self-discipline — but it's largely about biology
Stroke
New emergency brain procedure saving stroke patients
Doctors able to pull clot from brain of patients while they're having a stroke
Analysis
Sugar's on the food label, but you'll have to guess how much has been 'added'
Lobbying by food industry means Canada food labels won't list 'added sugar'
Failure to rescue
Software helps save lives by alerting doctors to crisis before a 'Code Blue' is called
Hamilton hospital uses digital early warning system to assess patients' vital signs and summon rapid help
Don't Miss
Stress busters
How the stressed brain boosts heart attack risk
Ingenuity
Engineering with a heart: Students impress by helping wheelchair users do laundry
ALLERGY
How to give babies peanut-based foods to cut allergy risk
Analysis
The year of the fentanyl crisis: How we got here
Blood and plasma
Canadian Blood Services says paid plasma clinics are harming voluntary donations
Cancer
First Nations adult cancer survival shows major gap
Discipline
3 common timeout mistakes by parents and how to do it better
'3-parent baby'
Human embryo repair experiment swaps out faulty mitochondrial DNA
Indigenous health
Canada 'falls short' in treating First Nations patients, says country's 1st female Indigenous surgeon
Analysis
Fraser Institute's wait-time survey: Does it still count if most doctors ignored it?
Video
How the powerful opioid fentanyl kills
Down syndrome
People with Down syndrome answer uncomfortable questions
Brain tumour
New laser method could help neurosurgeons get at hard-to-reach tumours
Stoicism
Indigenous children, stoic about their pain, are drawn out with art
INTERACTIVE
Was removing one-third of this man's brain right thing to do?
