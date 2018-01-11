He's bringing Mohawk back: Musician Logan Staats wins first episode of CTV's The Launch

Air Date: Jan 14, 2018

Musician Logan Staats is fresh off his win on The Launch, a new TV show that gives Canadian singers a shot at stardom. His first single hit the top spot on iTunes in Canada, beating tracks by Ed Sheeran and Justin Timberlake.

