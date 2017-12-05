Halifax Explosion: 100th anniversary memorial service LIVE
Air Date: Dec 06, 2017 7:15 AM ET
Dignitaries and a handful of survivors gather to honour the 2,000 people who died and the 9,000 others injured in the Halifax Explosion 100 years ago today. The blast would remain the largest man-made explosion until the detonation of the Atomic Bomb — and spark a worldwide relief effort to rebuild the devastated city and care for those left homeless.
