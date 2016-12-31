On a global scale, the general consensus seems to be that 2016 was a dud.

But that doesn't mean everything went wrong. For many Haligonians, 2016 provided some personal successes they were happy to share with CBC.

We asked: "What was the best thing that happened to you in 2016?"

Here's what Halifax had to say.

Ishid Sha

(Kyah Sparks/CBC)

Ishid Sha arrived from India and now calls Halifax home.

"I arrived on Aug. 24. This is the second time I actually arrived in Canada. I'm studying at Dalhousie University."

Naomi Walsh

(Kyah Sparks/CBC)

Naomi Walsh, who makes clay pottery, realized in 2016 that people enjoy her art.

"I made two pieces of art that sold to people I didn't really expect, and they sold very quickly and I was pretty excited about that, because I've never done it."

Sara Dusik

(Kyah Sparks/CBC)

Sara Dusik's husband got a new job, and they traded the mountains in Calgary for the waves on the East Coast.

"My husband became a orthopedic surgeon and he's completing his fellowship in Halifax, so we're here for a year-long adventure with our family."

Gerard Bray

(Kyah Sparks/CBc)

Gerard Bray discovered a new reason to love the Toronto Maple Leafs.



"Auston Matthews scoring four goals in his Toronto Maple Leafs debut, I think that's good for 2016."

Jae Thompson

(Kyah Sparks/CBC)

Jae Thompson said I do.

"I got married to my high school sweetheart on the day that we went to prom 17 years ago."

Patrick Smith, Brianna Maher, Emelye Porter

(Kyah Sparks/CBC)

A trio formed through travels, Patrick Smith, Brianna Maher and Emelye Porter all met on the other side of the country.

"That's where we all met each other was out west, and then we found out we're all from Halifax. So now we're all hanging out now that we're home for Christmas," said Maher.

Charlotte and Tom Forbes

(Kyah Sparks/CBC)

Charlotte and Tom Forbes brought all their children together.

"Our four children came up to Ottawa," Charlotte said. "First time they [have] been together all together, so that was wonderful."

Bernie and Terra Thibault (and Grace)

(Kyah Sparks/CBC)

Bernie and Terra Thibault welcomed a new addition to their family and now have two little girls.



Grace Thibault, pictured below, was born on May 13.