Government announcement on navy-marine sector LIVE

Air Date: Aug 17, 2017 10:30 AM ET

Government announcement on navy-marine sector LIVE0:00

Acting Minister of Public Services and Procurement Jim Carr news conference. Reports say there will be a $5.2B deal to privatize maintenance of new navy ships

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

The National for August 16, 2017

The National for August 16, 2017

50:35

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

Right Communications

Don't Miss