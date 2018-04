Audio

Ghosts and flying saucers, fashion forward knitting patterns, and Viva Las Curling

The Definitely Not Faked Paranormal Film Footage Challenge is a hit at Sci Fi on the Rock, Allison O'Mahony's designs are knit around the world, and Devin Heroux reports on the World Curling Championships - from a Las Vegas casino. 37:18

