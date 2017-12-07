Get a pep talk from Now or Never live!

Air Date: Dec 09, 2017 12:00 AM ET

From an aspiring comedian who needs a confidence boost to a lifelong teacher on the cusp of retirement, listen along as Canadians get some encouragement to tackle their own Now or Never moments.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for December 06, 2017

The National for December 06, 2017

47:25

Don't Miss