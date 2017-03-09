A man was arrested following an axe attack at Duesseldorf's main train station that left five people injured late Thursday, police said.

A spokeswoman for Duesseldorf police Anja Kynast told The Associated Press that the man arrested was also injured. She was unable to say how serious any of the injuries were.

Earlier, a spokesman for Germany's federal police, who are usually in charge of policing train stations, had said two people were arrested and further attackers might be on the run.

Kynast said officers are searching the station and its surroundings, but that they do not have concrete information about further attackers at this stage.