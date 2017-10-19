George Saunders on his Man Booker Prize-winning novel, Lincoln in the Bardo

Air Date: Oct 22, 2017 12:00 AM ET

George Saunders has won the 2017 Man Booker Prize for his debut novel, "Lincoln in the Bardo." In April, Saunders discussed the book with Eleanor Wachtel at a sold-out event in Toronto.

