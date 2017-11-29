Gambo town hall: Rethinking resettlement LIVE
Air Date: Nov 29, 2017 6:00 PM ET
Populations are dropping in tiny N.L. communities, but there's still the cost of running schools and ferries. What should we do? Join CBC N.L.'s town hall at the Smallwood Centre in Gambo on Nov. 29, starting, from 7:30 until 9 p.m. NT.
